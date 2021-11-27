Ready to escape the noise of town and enjoy the woods? This ranch style home with 3 beds and 2 baths is just what you're looking for- Spacious floor plan with main floor laundry and a full, unfinished walk out basement is ready for you to finish in your own style. This won't last look- make your apt to look today!
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $254,900
