3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $255,000

Wow! Just take a look at this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in very nice area of Farmington! Vaulted ceiling, tasteful decor with newer carpet, dining room and breakfast room. All appliances and water softener stay. Many extras include gas fireplace, upgraded kitchen, wall tv mounts--and whole house Generac generator for power outages! Three car garage, fenced back yard with lovely private covered patio. Full finished basement with walkup access to outside. This beautiful home won't last long. Must see how carefully seller has maintained this property!