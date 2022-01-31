Perfect family home in very nice area--3 plus bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with dining room, breakfast room, and family room. Gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Fenced yard, above ground pool, large patio and gazebo complete the package. Two story family home has been lovingly maintained and is ready for a new family. Access to community lake and gazebo, plus tennis and basketball courts make this a wonderful community. Easy access to highways and shopping. Maintenance free. You must see to appreciate so call for appointment today.
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $259,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two juvenile suspects are now in custody and a third suspect is still being sought in the early-morning Saturday shooting of a juvenile in Bon…
A St. Francois County man is being treated in a St. Louis hospital after being shot Thursday morning.
Convicted sex offender dies Tuesday in officer-involved shooting in Madison County at Amidon Conservation Area
A Bollinger County man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison County on Tuesday.
A northern Missouri man faces sex trafficking and enticement charges after allegedly threatening a Washington County juvenile into sending him…
A press release sent out Saturday by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Jeff Burkett who had previously contracted Covid-…
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries in St. Francois County Friday afternoon.
An area man has been sentenced to spend more than 60 years in prison after a St. Francois County jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaug…
“I never thought I’d win like that!” a Missouri Lottery Scratchers player exclaimed after uncovering a $100,000 prize on a “300X” ticket.
A Park Hills man pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge on Thursday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) report, a Mineral Point man was killed in an early Sunday morning crash. He was said to be…