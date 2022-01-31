 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $259,000

Perfect family home in very nice area--3 plus bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with dining room, breakfast room, and family room. Gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Fenced yard, above ground pool, large patio and gazebo complete the package. Two story family home has been lovingly maintained and is ready for a new family. Access to community lake and gazebo, plus tennis and basketball courts make this a wonderful community. Easy access to highways and shopping. Maintenance free. You must see to appreciate so call for appointment today.

