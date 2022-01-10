3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $259,900

New House for the New Year! This 1.5 story home has an open floor plan with a main floor master bedroom, the upper level has a full bath, two bedrooms as well as a bonus area that can be used for a sleeping area or would make a great place for crafting! The basement is a walk out with finished with a bar, half bath and storage area. Located in an established subdivision close to schools this won't last long- make your apt to view it today.