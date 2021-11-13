3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $259,900

THE HILANDS at COUNTRYSIDE !!!!!! LIKE NEW CONSTRUCTION UNDER 2 YEARS OLD! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home recently built in 2019 has a very nice open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Location could not be better with elevation up high with views of the sky and pretty homes. Extra large lot ! Set out on the deck and enjoy or come inside to this cozy newer dining with nice kitchen and upgraded cabinets. Master suite is absolute charm along with an added extra spacious spare bedroom. Nice attached garage with extra third drive-way for your guest or RV. Culligan installed water purifier for refrigerator. Call now to come see what THE HILANDS has to offer. Homes in this subdivision do not last long. This is a highly desired area of Farmington.