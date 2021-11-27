3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $259,900

Welcome to this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home in the popular Highland neighborhood. With this home only being just a few years old...the interior of the home features updated flooring & bath, nice closet space and a large master bedroom with a walk in closet. The living room/dining room combo boasts beautiful cabinets, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings and stainless steel appliances. The basement is ready for your plans, whether they be to finish the space or use it as storage. Other features include a large patio out back. The location couldn't be better - it is about an 8 minute drive to downtown Farmington restaurants, popular shopping, and coffee shops. Why build when all the work is already done for you, this lovely home offers great value and should be on the top of your must see list! Schedule your showing today! This one won't last long!