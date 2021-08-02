 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $259,900

Spacious traditional living in a beautiful sought after established neighborhood on a quiet cul-du-sac. This 3bedroom, 2 1/2 bath multi-level home boasts over 3000 feet of finished square footage. Living room has a stone gas fire place. Generously sized rooms, some hardwood, some ceramic tile, built-in desk area, large family room and rec area downstairs with bar. Vinyl fenced in back yard with patio for BBQs, hot tub. Extra garage/workshop/man-cave or she-shed. A beautiful home that you must see.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Small town, big talent
Local

Small town, big talent

  • Updated

He devotes more than 1,500 hours a year outside of his full-time job to a very special project. For those who haven’t calculated the math, tha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News