3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $259,900

Spacious traditional living in a beautiful sought after established neighborhood on a quiet cul-du-sac. This 3bedroom, 2 1/2 bath multi-level home boasts over 3000 feet of finished square footage. Living room has a stone gas fire place. Generously sized rooms, some hardwood, some ceramic tile, built-in desk area, large family room and rec area downstairs with bar. Vinyl fenced in back yard with patio for BBQs, hot tub. Extra garage/workshop/man-cave or she-shed. A beautiful home that you must see.