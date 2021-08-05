3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $265,000

This 1,488 sq. ft. 3 Bed|2 Bath home built in 2020 sits on ~.5 level acres just outside Farmington City limits. The home is in pristine shape as if it had not even been occupied yet. The main floor boasts an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, custom cabinetry, center island, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, and mudroom/laundry room combo adjoining the 2 car garage. The unfinished basement with egress window as well as rough in plumbing provides the opportunity to add an additional bedroom and bathroom immediately if desired. All kitchen appliances are new and will stay in the home upon the transfer of ownership. The home is a part of Wolf Creek Crossing, also known as The Highlands at Countryside, which is on a community septic system and private well with an annual HOA of $600.