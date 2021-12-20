3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $269,900

Move in Ready! This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home has been recently remodeled and is ready for you. Walking through the front door you’ll be greeted with the cozy living room that has big windows allowing an abundance of natural lighting. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, beautiful white cabinets and completing backsplash. Just off the kitchen there’s a dining room with more fantastic windows, adjoining that space is the additional family room. Enjoy your coffee on the back deck while watching the birds who call the mature trees home play. This home also features a full basement as well as a two car attached garage. This is a must see, call for an appointment