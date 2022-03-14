Welcome home to this beautiful ranch home in the sought after Hunter's Ridge Subdivision. This is the only property in the subdivision that includes two level, corner lots, totaling one acre. As you walk into the home, you'll notice the open floor plan concept with skylights to bring in tons of natural light. As you walk into the kitchen, you'll notice gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and farmhouse style sink. All three bedrooms and both bathrooms are on the main level. Newer carpet in extra bedrooms. Basement is partially finished, already complete with gorgeous laminate wood flooring, and the walls are awaiting your finishing touch! Rough-in, ready for a third bathroom, located in the basement. You'll also find TONS of storage in the basement. All kitchen appliances, including washer & dryer, stay. This is a gorgeous home that is just waiting for it's new owners!
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $269,900
-
- Updated
