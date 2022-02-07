Having trouble finding the perfect forever home? Why not go with new construction, you can watch your dream become a reality! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage and unfinished basement on 1.6 acres more or less is waiting for you! The home has a covered porch and covered deck perfect for entertaining or just relaxing at the end of the day. The large great room provides space for friends or family to gather. One of the great features of this home is a large master bedroom with adjoining bath and walk in closet! A main floor laundry along with the option to finish off the basement to your liking are additional pluses to this home. Per Builder the septic is state approved septic system. Call today! Estimated time for completion is June 2022.
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $279,900
