 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $280,000

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $280,000

OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY, 2/19, 1-3pm! Welcome home to this beautiful ranch home in the sought after Hunter's Ridge Subdivision. This is the only property in the subdivision that includes two level, corner lots, totaling one acre. As you walk into the home, you'll notice the open floor plan concept with skylights to bring in tons of natural light. As you walk into the kitchen, you'll notice gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and farmhouse style sink. All three bedrooms and both bathrooms are on the main level. Newer carpet in extra bedrooms. Basement is partially finished, already complete with gorgeous laminate wood flooring, and the walls are awaiting your finishing touch! Rough-in, ready for a third bathroom, located in the basement. You'll also find TONS of storage in the basement. All kitchen appliances, including washer & dryer, stay. This is a gorgeous home that is just waiting for it's new owners!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

From Farmington to Hollywood

From Farmington to Hollywood

One of the most unusual biographies you’ll ever read on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) belongs to a man many of our readers may know well …

DOC loses on harassment claim

DOC loses on harassment claim

A St. Francois County jury awarded $870,000 in damages to a former Farmington Correctional Center guard who sued the state over a sustained vo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News