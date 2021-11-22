 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $285,000

  • Updated
Excellent location! Hard to find property this close to town! Brick home with large rooms and a full basement, also a barn and green house, all on 19 acres m/l. With a little work this could be a great mini farm and home. Don't miss out on this one!

