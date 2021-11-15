Excellent location! Hard to find property this close to town! Brick home with large rooms and a full basement, also a barn and green house, all on 19 acres m/l. With a little work this could be a great mini farm and home. Don't miss out on this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Park Hills man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on US 67 at Papin Road in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.
- Updated
Three area residents face charges in Washington County after an alleged shooting incident in which a man's truck was shot multiple times befor…
- Updated
St. Francois County District 2 Commissioner David Kater was on hand at a public meeting held Tuesday night at the Bonne Terre Knights of Colum…
- Updated
Area fire departments responded to a fire late Monday night in Park Hills. The Missouri Fire Marshal's Office later determined the fire to be …
- Updated
An area man was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Ste. Genevieve County on Monday.
- Updated
PARK HILLS – One of the deeper and more talented senior classes in Central football history finally has its elusive district championship.
- Updated
A woman was seriously injured after a vehicle overturned in St. Francois County Sunday night.
- Updated
The United Way of St. Francois County will soon have a new executive director after an announcement Friday that Cassie Thomas, currently the e…
- Updated
Two dogs and seven cats at the Farmington Pound; a dog and cat at the Park Hills Pound; two cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and four cats at th…
- Updated
ST. LOUIS — The natural gas company Spire, faced with widespread criticism this week, held a rare news conference Thursday to again warn of lo…