Whether you call this New Beautiful home a Pole Barn Home, Barndominium or a Shouse you will love to call this Brand New home YOUR New Home. As soon as you enter the driveway this home will stand out with the beautiful rustic look, large wrap around cov porch & beautiful private sitting that is perfect for horses. When you enter the front door you will fall in love with the Gorgeous Knotty Alder front door, vaulted ceilings & beautiful open kitchen with center island & large walk-in pantry. The kids will love their bedrooms with their own walk-in closet & jack and jill bathroom. The beautiful wooden stairs will guide you upstairs to a 900 sf Loft that is ready to be finished for even more space. You will love all the space the 1200 sf att garage has to offer with 10ft garage doors and is perfect for all those oversized trucks. Home is located in Rusty Spur just minutes from town and offers a community lake, Pavilion & horse-riding trails around the whole perimeter of subdivision.
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $299,000
