Directions Karsch to KREI, make a right on Pine- circle the roundabout to Dogwood Villas. Welcome to Dogwood Villas!! Are you looking for a spacious, open floor plan and NO lawncare?? This one is ready for YOU! With over 1,700 square feet this 3 bedroom 2 bath has what you're looking for. A beautiful kitchen with all the appliances there are quartz counter tops in the kitchens and baths and you can enjoy your coffee on the covered back patio. This unit also has NO steps! Call today for your personal tour.
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $309,500
