3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $325,000

Enjoy your very own oasis that sits on 9 acres. You’re close to town but far enough away to feel secluded from the chaos of town. Gorgeous 2 story, 3 bedroom, unfinished basement with additional living space potential. Unique concrete countertops, covered back deck that overlooks a beautiful skyline. 2nd floor laundry that connects to master bedroom! Don’t miss out of this opportunity to own all that this home has to offer ;)