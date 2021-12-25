Enjoy your very own oasis that sits on 9 acres. You’re close to town but far enough away to feel secluded from the chaos of town. Gorgeous 2 story, 3 bedroom, unfinished basement with additional living space potential. Unique concrete countertops, covered back deck that overlooks a beautiful skyline. 2nd floor laundry that connects to master bedroom! Don’t miss out of this opportunity to own all that this home has to offer ;)
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $325,000
