 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $349,900

Beautiful country home close to town. 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on 3 acres in a quiet subdivision. Farmington school district! Basement is partially finished. Beautiful landscaped yard with a wet weather creek running through the back of the property. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings! There is also an outbuilding that can be used for a workshop and has an attached lean-to. If you are looking for a quiet spot out of city limits, yet close to town, this is it!!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Small town, big talent
Local

Small town, big talent

  • Updated

He devotes more than 1,500 hours a year outside of his full-time job to a very special project. For those who haven’t calculated the math, tha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News