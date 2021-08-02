3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $349,900

Beautiful country home close to town. 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on 3 acres in a quiet subdivision. Farmington school district! Basement is partially finished. Beautiful landscaped yard with a wet weather creek running through the back of the property. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings! There is also an outbuilding that can be used for a workshop and has an attached lean-to. If you are looking for a quiet spot out of city limits, yet close to town, this is it!!!!