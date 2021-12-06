 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $349,900

LOOK What just POPPED for sale in the Famous Springbrook Park! This nice 4-bedroom Ranch was built in 2013 and is well maintained. This home backs up to an open field making a bonus of "no back door neighbors" along with nice landscape. With over 2000 SQUARE FEET ON MAIN LEVEL, this extra spacious ranch also includes a 2-car separate bay spacious garage. Great quiet location of Springbrook Park! Features include: covered patio, vaulted ceilings, custom design shelving, nice flooring all through out, spacious formal dining, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets, good size laundry with window, guest room w private suite with full bath, master suite with tray ceiling and spacious window adding to such great lighting, master bath equipped with double bowl sink and jacuzzi bath. Hurry and call your agent today! Convenient for last minute showings.

