New home in the newest subdivision in Farmington, Pine Trails! This beautiful home is the Magnolia floor plan- with an open concept and over 1900 of main floor living space this inviting home has just what you're looking for. Vaulted ceilings throughout the living room and kitchen and a cozy gas fireplace in the living room and lots of windows that offer an abundance of natural light. Stylish kitchen has a breakfast bar, walk in pantry, all the appliances including a gas stove and granite counter tops. The split bedroom floor plan with the spacious master bedroom, master bath modern with a tile shower as well as a stand alone tub- the fabulous walk in closet has easy access to the ideal laundry room. Want more? How about a full unfinished basement, 3 car garage, covered patio AND this subdivision is designed for a healthy living lifestyle with walking trails throughout the subdivision. Call today for more information!
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $369,900
