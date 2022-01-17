Beautiful custom home located in the beautiful Mountain View subdivision. This three bedroom home backs up to the field of the Farmington airport where you can enjoy watching planes and the wildlife from the edge of the heated salt water pool. The interior is loaded featuring vaulted, and coffered ceilings. Exquisite millwork throughout. Gourmet kitchen featuring newer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Solid flooring throughout. Luxury Master Bed/Bath with Jacuzzi tub. Full, walkout Lower level. Watch the seasons unfold from the separate covered porch or covered deck from the breakfast room. "Give Your Dreams a New Address ~ 1195 Stono Mountain Dr."
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $374,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Formal charges have been filed against an area man following a shooting in the Goose Creek Lake Development Tuesday night.
An area man is facing several felony charges this week following investigations that began in August.
A man is facing felony charges after allegedly chasing and trying to stab a teen with a machete just months after being charged with felony as…
A Potosi man has been charged with murder in connection with the March death of Christian Hildebrandt.
A sex offender walked away from a halfway house in Farmington two days after Christmas and is facing a federal charge of escape, federal court…
A Missouri Lottery player who purchased a Lotto ticket for the Dec. 22 drawing at Convenience Barn, 1750 Columbia St. in Farmington, matched a…
An investigation is underway after a shooting incident in Goose Creek Tuesday night.
Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon recently expressed concerns about starting pay for law enforcement officers and about information provi…
A man wanted by police in two counties was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit early Thursday morning.
An area man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident south of Farmington on Monday.