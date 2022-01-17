3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $374,900

Beautiful custom home located in the beautiful Mountain View subdivision. This three bedroom home backs up to the field of the Farmington airport where you can enjoy watching planes and the wildlife from the edge of the heated salt water pool. The interior is loaded featuring vaulted, and coffered ceilings. Exquisite millwork throughout. Gourmet kitchen featuring newer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Solid flooring throughout. Luxury Master Bed/Bath with Jacuzzi tub. Full, walkout Lower level. Watch the seasons unfold from the separate covered porch or covered deck from the breakfast room. "Give Your Dreams a New Address ~ 1195 Stono Mountain Dr."