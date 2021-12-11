Why build when you can buy and move right into this almost brand new home built in 2020. You will fall in love the second you walk through the doors of this 3 bed 2 bath home located in a quiet subdivision tucked away just outside of town. Home offers vaulted ceilings, large open living room and kitchen with granite countertops, nice stainless steel appliances, large pantry with beautiful glass door, dining area with patio doors that will guide you outside where you can relax on your covered deck looking at the gorgeous views that surrounds this home. You will love the divided bedroom floor plan & large laundry room right off the garage. Also has Full unfinished basement roughed in for bath and has egress windows and ready for you to finish.
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A group of 16 coworkers from Pense Brothers Drilling in Fredericktown matched all five numbers in the Nov. 8 Powerball drawing.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a number of accidents that occurred over the weekend.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Potosi man was seriously injured in Jefferson County on Thursday morning.
On Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in Washington County, the Fire…
The Downtown Park Hills Association is preparing for their first-ever "Christmas In Our Hometown" planned for Saturday in the Downtown area.
Ste. Genevieve is a town that celebrates its rich history year round, but this Saturday, the old French Colonial settlement will also be celeb…
The smiles abounded although the weather was chilly for Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd annual Christmas Parade, winding through the st…
A Richwoods man died in a crash on Highway 21 in Washington County on Thursday afternoon.
The Central football team ruled the MAFC White Division again this season, and eventually reached the Class 3 state quarterfinals after defeat…
An area woman was sentenced this week in St. Francois County for the 2019 murder of a Terre Du Lac man.