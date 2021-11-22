3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $376,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Almost complete and ready for you to move right in before Christmas! You will enjoy the outside curb appeal of this maintenance free home which includes stoned front and beautiful covered front porch. Upon entering the home, you’re greeted with an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a large center island/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, beautiful cabinetry and large walk in pantry. Split bedroom floor plan with master suite featuring a large walk-in closet with custom built in shelves. The other side of the home has two more bedrooms and second bath. Home also has main floor laundry right off the garage, full unfinished basement plumbed for 3rd bath and large covered back patio. Call today to see this BRAND NEW HOME!