3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $379,900

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with beautiful brick and stone accents on the front. The main level has 1857 square feet of living space with premium vinyl flooring throughout. An open floor plan with vaulted ceiling welcomes you into this lovely home. A gas fireplace for cool evenings will make your guests feel warm and cozy. The kitchen was designed to make cooking a pleasure, and has beautiful honed granite counter tops, custom wood, soft close cabinets & drawers, island, pantry and stainless appliances which include a gas range/oven. The large master bedroom with coffered ceilings, double walk in closets and master bath with custom tiled shower and free standing roman tub is the perfect space to end your day. From the custom front door to the large composite deck this is a place to call home. The home sits on a corner lot and has an unfinished walk out basement to provide additional living space to finish if your family grows.