3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $379,999

Brand New Home completed & ready for you to move right in! You will enjoy the outside curb appeal of this maintenance free home which includes stoned front & beautiful large covered front porch waiting for your new porch swing. Upon entering the home, you’re greeted with an open floor plan & vaulted ceiling. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a large center island/breakfast bar with outlet, stainless steel appliances (being delivered next week), granite counter-tops, beautiful cabinetry & LARGE walk in pantry with built in cabinet. Split bedroom floor plan with master suite featuring a large walk-in closet & master bath offering beautiful granite double sink. The other side of the home has two more bedrooms and second bath that also offers granite counter tops. Home has main floor laundry right off the garage, full unfinished basement plumbed for 3rd bath and large covered back patio with ceiling fan to relax after a long day and watch the kids play. Call today to see this HOME!