3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $385,000

Why build when you can buy and move right into this almost brand new home built in 2020. You will fall in love the second you walk through the doors of this 3 bed 2 bath home located in a quiet subdivision tucked away just outside of town. Home offers vaulted ceilings, large open living room and kitchen with granite countertops, nice stainless steel appliances, large pantry with beautiful glass door, dining area with patio doors that will guide you outside where you can relax on your covered deck looking at the gorgeous views that surrounds this home. You will love the divided bedroom floor plan & large laundry room right off the garage. Also has Full unfinished basement roughed in for bath and has egress windows and ready for you to finish.