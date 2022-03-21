Do community trails and a beautiful lake sound like something you want to live close to? Then Pine Trails Subdivision is what you're looking for. Under construction is the Pinehurst Plan- with over 1800 square feet of living space, upgraded finishes throughout, vaulted ceilings and a split bedroom floor plan. Home will have a full, unfinished basement, 3 car garage. Colors may vary from the photos.
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $389,000
