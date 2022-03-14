3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $399,000

Ranch, Brick, full basement, located in Springbrook Park what more do you need? Inviting floor plan offers on open feel from the moment you walk in the door. Vaulted ceilings in the living room as well as a gas fireplace and lots of natural lighting and the dining room to your left when you walk in. There’s a spacious eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry and the laundry just off the kitchen. The three bedrooms are down a private hall, master has his and hers closets, master bath has double bowl sink with vanity space as well as a tub and separate shower. The lower level has tons of room for you to finish your way!