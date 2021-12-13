 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $399,900

Beautiful, Custom, all brick ranch home Greenbriar Hills. This lovely home is all one level and has 3 bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. Laminate floors thru-out and ceramic tile in baths and laundry. Special features include trayed and vaulted ceilings, central vacuum, very large main floor laundry. This home boasts a large chef's kitchen with hard surface counter tops, custom cabinets, large walk in pantry, and top of the line commercial, stainless appliances. Breakfast area and formal dining room. Den/office. Large covered porch across the back of the house. Master suite features his & hers closets, glass shower, jetted tub, and private entry to the covered back porch. 4 foot tall crawl space houses the furnace, water heater, etc. and has a concrete floor for storage. Professionally landscaped lot is almost an acre. Attached oversized 3 car garage. This property is conveniently located between Crowne Pointe Golf Course and the St. Francois County Country Club. Call today!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parade lights up Bonne Terre

Parade lights up Bonne Terre

The smiles abounded although the weather was chilly for Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd annual Christmas Parade, winding through the st…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News