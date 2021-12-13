3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $399,900

Beautiful, Custom, all brick ranch home Greenbriar Hills. This lovely home is all one level and has 3 bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. Laminate floors thru-out and ceramic tile in baths and laundry. Special features include trayed and vaulted ceilings, central vacuum, very large main floor laundry. This home boasts a large chef's kitchen with hard surface counter tops, custom cabinets, large walk in pantry, and top of the line commercial, stainless appliances. Breakfast area and formal dining room. Den/office. Large covered porch across the back of the house. Master suite features his & hers closets, glass shower, jetted tub, and private entry to the covered back porch. 4 foot tall crawl space houses the furnace, water heater, etc. and has a concrete floor for storage. Professionally landscaped lot is almost an acre. Attached oversized 3 car garage. This property is conveniently located between Crowne Pointe Golf Course and the St. Francois County Country Club. Call today!!