ONE YEAR YOUNG! Beautiful Executive Style three bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Farmington Mo. showcases a brick/stone accent front elevation on a corner lot in a distinguished subdivision. 3 car garage.Close proximity to all your essential shopping. Gorgeous first impression as you enter with many vantage points. Great Room boasts vaulted ceiling and stone gas fireplace leading to beautiful composite deck. Gormet kitchen feaatures custom cabinets, granite countertops and high end Black stainless steel appliances.Master bedroom has a raised ceiling to add beauty to the room. Master bath has the Soaker tub and a separate shower. Main floor laundry room. Unfinished full walk out LL is a blank canvas to design your style of life. Don't wait for months waiting for new construction and all the "finishing touches" that are not typically included such as blinds, towel bars, garage door openers etc. Already established yard, inquire about adjoining lot. "Give Your Dreams a New Address"