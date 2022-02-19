NEW, spacious with an amazing kitchen! Located on a quiet street this 3+ bedroom home has just what you're looking for. The Anderson windows allow an abundance of natural lighting throughout. With the open floor plan you'll feel right at home cozied up to the electric fireplace or preparing a meal in the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has an amazing island with seating and offers a great place to entertain your family. Main floor master, master bath with a double bowl sink, jetted tub and separate shower as well as a walk in closet. Also on the main floor is an office that could be used as an additional bedroom, large laundry room and 1.2 bath. The upper level has 2 full beds and bathrooms as well as a finished bonus room that would make a great rec room, playroom or another bedroom. Call or text for a tour of this home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $429,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Irondale man has been sentenced to federal prison for production of child pornography.
A St. Francois County jury awarded $870,000 in damages to a former Farmington Correctional Center guard who sued the state over a sustained vo…
After nearly a decade of pre-trial motions, changes in counsel, and multiple continuances including one in December, a jury trial began Tuesda…
An area man faces felony charges this week after allegedly breaking through his apartment wall into a neighboring residence and threatening to…
School closings for Friday
One of the most unusual biographies you’ll ever read on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) belongs to a man many of our readers may know well …
A UTV accident in the Goose Creek lake development claimed the life of a French Village man on Sunday.
An area man was killed after being struck on Route F in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday night.
It was North County High School’s football homecoming on Friday, Oct. 1, 2010. Melissa Pipkin and her family had attended the game and went to…
The Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) has confirmed an employee at the Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in …