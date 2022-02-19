3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $429,000

NEW, spacious with an amazing kitchen! Located on a quiet street this 3+ bedroom home has just what you're looking for. The Anderson windows allow an abundance of natural lighting throughout. With the open floor plan you'll feel right at home cozied up to the electric fireplace or preparing a meal in the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has an amazing island with seating and offers a great place to entertain your family. Main floor master, master bath with a double bowl sink, jetted tub and separate shower as well as a walk in closet. Also on the main floor is an office that could be used as an additional bedroom, large laundry room and 1.2 bath. The upper level has 2 full beds and bathrooms as well as a finished bonus room that would make a great rec room, playroom or another bedroom. Call or text for a tour of this home today!