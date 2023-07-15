Welcome home to this stunning 3+ bedroom, 3 bath home on almost 5 acres. This home offers so much curb appeal with brick accents, tasteful landscaping and a beautiful entry door leading into an oversized living room, kitchen and dining area complete with vaulted ceilings. You will enjoy a dream kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, and center island. The home has a split bedroom plan with a spacious master bedroom including an extra large walk in closet, adjoining bath with separate tiled shower, soaker tub, and marble top double sink vanity. The lower level is partially finished to include a large family room, bonus room; perfect for a playroom/office or additional bedroom! It also features a beautiful custom bar-top and electric fireplace, making it the perfect spot for entertaining guests! We can't forget the additional 30x40 detached garage; the perfect spot to complete all your outdoor projects! Call today to schedule your dream home tour!