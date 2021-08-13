3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $567,750

Is it life in the country that you desire, but need to be minutes to the highway for an easy commuting? Don’t miss this 3 bedroom, 2 and 3/4 bath ranch home that has all the amenities that you are looking for! It sits comfortably off the main road on a lovely tree lined private driveway leading up to the home. Open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, beautiful open kitchen with lots of cabinets, large covered front porch, large back patio with a beautiful in ground pool! Two large buildings, 1st one is 32’ x 40’ with 2 15’ x 40’ lean to’s and a the second one is 40’ x 40’ w/ a 20’ x 40’ lean to. Both building have electric and accessible water. The property is fenced and has been home to cattle, but could easily host horses. This property was custom built with attention to detail and has been well cared for! Additional acreage is available @ $10,000 per acre with a possible 25+/- available. Appointments with preapprovals are required for all showings! Showings Start July 26th.