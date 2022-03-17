3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $73,900

You are going to want to take a look at this.... 4074 2nd St in Farmington offers updated electric, new plumbing, all new windows, hardwood floors and a covered back deck all conveniently located on a large lot 2 minutes from town! This clean 3 bed 1 bath home would make a great rental, or finish out some trim and call it HOME! The second living area in the back of the home could easily be transformed into a master suite. Seller to make no repairs, home is being sold as is. Call me today to schedule a showing!