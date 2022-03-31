3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $99,900

Well cared for 3 bedroom home with large back yard. The spacious living room and kitchen both have laminate flooring for easy care. Two of the 3 bedrooms have hardwood floors and the third is laminate. The home comes with an electric range/oven and has a newer gas forced air furnace and newer central air. You will enjoy the large sunroom and deck for relaxation and a great spot to entertain. Call today before this one gets away!