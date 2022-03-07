 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Festus - $400,000

3 Bedroom Home in Festus - $400,000

12 +/- Beautiful acres, well maintained ranch home w/3 BR & 3 bath, 3 car garage. The kitchen has custom cabinets w/crown molding, granite countertops w/undermount sink, kitchen pantry, black SS appliances. Main floor laundry, plank luxury vinyl in kitchen, family rm, dining rm. Main BR offers a vaulted ceiling, Full bath w/double sink, jetted tub, separate shower w/8x8 walk-in closet. Pool Season is right around the corner. Enjoy your property on your 24x12 composite deck looking out over the in-ground pool or get out of the sun sitting under your covered patio next to the pool. Finished lower level w/a 3/4 bath. Owner has created a small shooting range & trails throughout the property. Worried about loosing your electric? The home owner installed a Generac Generator backing up your home during power outages. Operated by propane. ADT security is transferable. Subdivision has Fiber Optic WIFI. Archt shingled roof 2017. Seller request closing to be April 18th.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A broken heart on Valentine's Day

A broken heart on Valentine's Day

A Missouri eighth-grader who committed suicide last month after reportedly being bullied at school and whose funeral procession was made up of…

Fire destroys home Wednesday

Fire destroys home Wednesday

Several local fire departments responded to a house fire in the 7500 block of Genevieve Church Road Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers pay price at the pump

Drivers pay price at the pump

The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $3.40 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News