12 +/- Beautiful acres, well maintained ranch home w/3 BR & 3 bath, 3 car garage. The kitchen has custom cabinets w/crown molding, granite countertops w/undermount sink, kitchen pantry, black SS appliances. Main floor laundry, plank luxury vinyl in kitchen, family rm, dining rm. Main BR offers a vaulted ceiling, Full bath w/double sink, jetted tub, separate shower w/8x8 walk-in closet. Pool Season is right around the corner. Enjoy your property on your 24x12 composite deck looking out over the in-ground pool or get out of the sun sitting under your covered patio next to the pool. Finished lower level w/a 3/4 bath. Owner has created a small shooting range & trails throughout the property. Worried about loosing your electric? The home owner installed a Generac Generator backing up your home during power outages. Operated by propane. ADT security is transferable. Subdivision has Fiber Optic WIFI. Archt shingled roof 2017. Seller request closing to be April 18th.
3 Bedroom Home in Festus - $400,000
