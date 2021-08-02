3 Bedroom Home in Fredericktown - $164,900

Looking for a house with a lake view? This one is worth the look! Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated on a level lot in Deer Run Estates. Inside you will find an open floor plan featuring a large living room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace, kitchen/dining combo with plenty of cabinet space, sizable master suite, and two additional bedrooms. On the exterior you will find a covered front porch, carport with an attached workshop/storage, covered back patio that would be ideal for entertaining, and additional storage shed. Deer Run Estates offers great boating, fishing, and swimming opportunities. If you're looking for lake living with only being a few minutes from town, look no further!