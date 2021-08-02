 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericktown - $164,900

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericktown - $164,900

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericktown - $164,900

Looking for a house with a lake view? This one is worth the look! Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated on a level lot in Deer Run Estates. Inside you will find an open floor plan featuring a large living room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace, kitchen/dining combo with plenty of cabinet space, sizable master suite, and two additional bedrooms. On the exterior you will find a covered front porch, carport with an attached workshop/storage, covered back patio that would be ideal for entertaining, and additional storage shed. Deer Run Estates offers great boating, fishing, and swimming opportunities. If you're looking for lake living with only being a few minutes from town, look no further!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Small town, big talent
Local

Small town, big talent

  • Updated

He devotes more than 1,500 hours a year outside of his full-time job to a very special project. For those who haven’t calculated the math, tha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News