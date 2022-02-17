 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericktown - $84,900

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericktown - $84,900

PROPERTY BEING SOLD "AS-IS". INVESTORS/REHABERS, do not miss out on this nearly 3 ac. piece property with St. Francois River access, 14x75double wide with new furnace and hot water newly installed., and an additional cabin on the property. PROPERTY HAS BEEN SURVEYED

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DOC loses on harassment claim

DOC loses on harassment claim

A St. Francois County jury awarded $870,000 in damages to a former Farmington Correctional Center guard who sued the state over a sustained vo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News