*Views*Views*Views – Need I say more – Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath vintage home in The Beautiful 6500 acre gated and private Goose Creek Development. Sit in your rocker and enjoy the sunset every night from the spacious deck with the beautiful 400 acre lake with 10 miles of shoreline right across the street. Create your dream escape from the city. Fish, swim and boat all year long. Enjoy the time now with your family. Escape the city to this idyllic playground with Pool, Docks, Community Center, Store, on site boat storage and endless fun in beautiful St. Francois County. Let this be your base for adventures in the Ozarks. Explore nearby historic Ste. Genevieve, Hawn State Park. St. Francois State Park and the many Rivers, Streams, Springs, Caves and Natural Areas surrounding this PRIVATE OASIS. Reach out today to schedule a tour of the development and this lovely home. Home includes built in emergency power propane generator system.
3 Bedroom Home in French Village - $125,000
