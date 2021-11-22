*Views*Views*Views – Need I say more – A lovely vintage home in The Beautiful 6500 acre gated and private Goose Creek Development. Sit in your rocker and enjoy the sunset every night from the spacious deck with the beautiful 400 acre lake with 10 miles of shoreline right across the street. The home is a blank palette for you to create your dream escape from the city. Fish, swim and boat all year long. Enjoy the time now with your family. Escape the city to this idyllic playground with Pool, Docks, Community Center, Store, on site boat storage and endless fun in beautiful St. Francois County. Let this be your base for adventures in the Ozarks. Explore nearby historic Ste. Genevieve, Hawn State Park. St. Francois State Park and the many Rivers, Streams, Springs, Caves and Natural Areas surrounding this PRIVATE OASIS. Reach out today to schedule a tour of the development and this lovely home. Home includes built in emergency power propane generator system.
3 Bedroom Home in French Village - $140,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waves of shock and sorrow spread rapidly throughout the West County School District Thursday morning when teachers, staff and students learned…
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.0 magnitude earthquake near Williamsville at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday. It was initially reported as a 3.7 m…
An international screen printing company headquartered in Bourbon is moving their latest operations into the former Monterey Mushrooms factory…
A community is heartbroken at the loss of Ike the Panhandling Hound after reports of an alleged hit-and-run on Monday.
A tractor trailer carrying a load of groceries eastbound on Highway 32 east of Farmington ran off the roadway and overturned Tuesday at about …
The former Mineral Area Regional Medical Center will soon be getting a new life as a central institution for those suffering from homelessness…
An area man faces felony charges this week after allegedly breaking a man’s garage, stealing a surveillance camera, and attempting to damage a…
BONNE TERRE – Even when North County junior running back Jobe Smith was stopped short of the end zone Saturday afternoon, his friends were aro…
BUFFALO, Mo. (AP) — Two men were charged with first-degree murder Wednesday after human remains found at a southwest Missouri home were identi…
A combination of graduation, offseason injuries and outgoing transfers could result in a serious power shift among boys basketball teams in th…