3 Bedroom Home in French Village - $237,000

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 12/11. 12-3PM. Welcome home! 0% down USDA eligible! This private 3Bd2Ba up on a hill is exactly what you have been waiting for. Experience the outdoors and wildlife on your 5.9 acres all while sitting on your full length covered deck. Inside, you will love the spacious kitchen/dining floor plan, laundry area, large walk-in closet, the list goes on and on. Make your appointment to see this one ASAP! This one won't last long!

