3 Bedroom Home in French Village - $349,900

Must see!!! This 3BR, 2.5 bath 2400 sqf NEW BUILD in the gated Goose Creek Community is calling to make this your best summer! With great room views of the lake and an extra-long bar complete with sink and wine/bev. fridge, you can entertain w plenty of space for a pool table, shuffleboard, and poker table, or simply enjoy the view with your family. The MA bed is extra cozy w/fireplace and the MA bath will be the envy of all w/a fireplace, sauna, freestanding tub, and tiled shower w/ duel heads. The open kitchen w/ large island, butcherblock & granite counters, upgraded ss appliances, and floating shelves is another beautiful choice to spend time sharing meals and making memories with loved ones.This house is pre-wired for satellite and 8 tv's, and a 9 camera security system is already in place. The extra long garage leaves you space for your vehicles and toys. Durable laminate flooring throughout is easy to clean and will look good for many years to come. Additional storage in shed.