3 Bedroom Home in French Village - $539,900

LAKEFRONT HOME! This is a rare find, well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage, workshop, 2 bay dock including lifts with a swimming deck all situated on approximately 1/2 acre. Nice level yard from the house to the dock. Goose Creek is a gated community that has 24/7 on duty security staff. This property is conveniently located near the rec hall, beach and boat ramp and all paved roads from the gate. Goose Creek is not just a subdivision, it is a community. The lake is approximately 400 acres, large enough to enjoy a wide range of water sports (boating, skiing, sailing, fishing, swimming). There is also a variety of other activities, weekly fishing tournaments, annual kids fishing tournament, Holiday Parties for the kids, poker runs that are family friendly and much more. (wood burning fireplace is a wood stove)

