3 Bedroom Home in French Village - $600,000

This is a rare opportunity to own 5.25 acres within the Goose Creek Subdivision. The home is currently in the process of a total rehab, most everything will be new. The property also offers a barn 25x80 with concrete floors and 4 stahls. All Shelving is included. The barn is heated with wood/oil, 40 feet of the barn is insulated. The possibilities are endless as this property could be used for commercial purposes with some subdivision restrictions.

