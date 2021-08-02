 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Irondale - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Irondale - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Irondale - $399,000

Beautiful country living in this custom log home! Home includes 3 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms including master suite with jetted tub and separate sauna shower. You will love the quality oak ceilings, flooring and doors throughout most of the home. Living room has vaulted ceiling with wood burning stone fireplace. Home includes a partially finished basement with recreational room, full bath, laundry room, and two car tuck under garage. Plenty of room for large family gatherings with huge kitchen/dining area with custom oak cabinets, center bar/island and double oven. Second floor has two additional bedrooms and bathrooms and a huge family room and additional laundry. Property also includes a 2 car carport and a 3 car detached garage with a loft storage area and a floor oil pit. Full concrete drive to the home, wrap around porches and a nice stocked pond. Just picture yourself sitting on that beautiful front porch relaxing and enjoying the peace and quiet and beautiful land.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Small town, big talent
Local

Small town, big talent

  • Updated

He devotes more than 1,500 hours a year outside of his full-time job to a very special project. For those who haven’t calculated the math, tha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News