3 Bedroom Home in Irondale - $399,000

Beautiful country living in this custom log home! Home includes 3 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms including master suite with jetted tub and separate sauna shower. You will love the quality oak ceilings, flooring and doors throughout most of the home. Living room has vaulted ceiling with wood burning stone fireplace. Home includes a partially finished basement with recreational room, full bath, laundry room, and two car tuck under garage. Plenty of room for large family gatherings with huge kitchen/dining area with custom oak cabinets, center bar/island and double oven. Second floor has two additional bedrooms and bathrooms and a huge family room and additional laundry. Property also includes a 2 car carport and a 3 car detached garage with a loft storage area and a floor oil pit. Full concrete drive to the home, wrap around porches and a nice stocked pond. Just picture yourself sitting on that beautiful front porch relaxing and enjoying the peace and quiet and beautiful land.