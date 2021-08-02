Beautiful country living in this custom log home! Home includes 3 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms including master suite with jetted tub and separate sauna shower. You will love the quality oak ceilings, flooring and doors throughout most of the home. Living room has vaulted ceiling with wood burning stone fireplace. Home includes a partially finished basement with recreational room, full bath, laundry room, and two car tuck under garage. Plenty of room for large family gatherings with huge kitchen/dining area with custom oak cabinets, center bar/island and double oven. Second floor has two additional bedrooms and bathrooms and a huge family room and additional laundry. Property also includes a 2 car carport and a 3 car detached garage with a loft storage area and a floor oil pit. Full concrete drive to the home, wrap around porches and a nice stocked pond. Just picture yourself sitting on that beautiful front porch relaxing and enjoying the peace and quiet and beautiful land.
3 Bedroom Home in Irondale - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
David Lee Nelson, 39, of Redmond, Washington has been arrested in Missouri and charged with nine counts of invasion of privacy; two counts of …
- Updated
Officials say a verbal altercation led to a local teen girl running over another juvenile girl with a car at Columbia Park in Park Hills on We…
- Updated
A coroner's inquest was held on Friday at the Madison County Courthouse, where it took a jury just over two hours of deliberation to find that…
- Updated
Area law enforcement agencies were dispatched to a physical altercation Saturday night at the St. Francois County Raceway that reportedly left…
- Updated
UPDATE Aug. 1: The woman has been found.
- Updated
A Park Hills man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday in Washington County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patro…
- Updated
Two area motorists were injured in a three-vehicle accident on Tuesday in St. Francois County.
Some people seem to get everything in life handed to them on a silver platter. Stephanie Crabera isn’t one of those people.
- Updated
It was 18 years ago when the event first began. It’s now grown from a one-third-full theater event to the mega-monster sold-out performances a…
- Updated
He devotes more than 1,500 hours a year outside of his full-time job to a very special project. For those who haven’t calculated the math, tha…