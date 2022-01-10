 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Ironton - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ironton - $145,000

New listing! Perfect starter home or home for a family. There are three bedrooms and 2 baths. The home has been completely remodeled. There is tile in some of the home and hardwood floors for the remaining room. Totally new kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances. The property is located close to town on a large lot.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SFC seal becomes global topic

SFC seal becomes global topic

St. Francois County is in the spotlight all over the globe after recent criticism on Reddit led to officials announcing this week that they wi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News