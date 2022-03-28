 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ironton - $150,000

This lake front property is a investor's dream. It has period architecture, features and decor. It boasts beautiful views of/waterfront access to Lake Killarney, which is great for fishing, canoeing/kayaking/boating and swimming. The outdoors boasts a private patio, a lakeview deck, a fire pit and French doors. It has an open floor plan and cathedral ceilings. The living room boasts a lovely stone fireplace. The dining area includes a wet bar. A waterfall is visible to all floors. The master ensuite includes a bedroom, a walk-in closet and a master bath with a walk in tub. The study and a bedrooms both have nice built-in bookcases. The lower level features a fireplace and a rec room with pool table. This property comes with a great deal of personal property contents and is perfect for the treasure hunter. It has a workshop with work bench and hobby items. This home features a lot of 70's charm, a nice fixer upper, perfect for a creative mind that can see the potential here.

