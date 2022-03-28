Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath Cape Cod style home, just outside the city limits of Ironton situated on half acre lot..pretty country setting! This story and half home with custom features ie, bay window, built in shelving, large pantry/laundry handy location off nice kitchen spacious for large table. Appliances to stay including washer and dryer. Large master bedroom downstairs. Full bath downstairs. Lg Master bedroom on main floor with french door entry to screened porch. Two bedrooms and full bath upstairs w/ step in shower. Attractive balcony overlooking living room w/ perfect space for office. 16x18 bonus room ideal for storage. 15x15 screened porch off master bedroom with ceramic tiled flooring, located on side and back of home which offers comfort and privacy to enjoy the wooded beauty. Detached 24x26 garage is more than enough space for 2 cars and plenty of room for workshop area. Attic over garage suitable for small apartment. immaculate and very good condition.
3 Bedroom Home in Ironton - $180,000
