Unique, turn of the century "Queen Anne Style" home that is the most charming and picturesque of all Victorians, that is noted for their large porches,balconies and cut stone, as well as the distinctive curved windows and stained glass, and turrets..This charming home was used as a Bed and Breakfast, and all the interior wood trim and floors are original and in great condition as the time the home was built..Beautiful stained wood staircase and stained glass windows accent this home..fireplace in living room, large pocket doors with leaded glass lead to dining room, has 3 bedrooms upstairs each with their own baths, with jacuzzi tubs, l.5 baths on main floor, large sitting room, hot water steam heat,and central air, wrap around front porch for relaxing, separate 2+ car garage..All the charm, quality and craftsmanship that you would expect .This home is being solld fully furnished with dishes,cookware, antique furniture, except a few personal items, everything goes with this home!
3 Bedroom Home in Ironton - $350,000
