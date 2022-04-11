Located on the west side of Shepherd Mountain in the beautiful Arcadia Valley sits this wonderful log home. Featuring 3 bedrooms with a primary suite. The sale also includes a second residence and a guest house that have their own living rooms, kitchens, full bathroom and one bedroom each. All three houses come completely furnished including the dishes. The views from the front porch of the sun setting over the neighboring farms are spectacular. The owners have not missed any detail in making sure you feel so welcomed that you will not want to leave. Just on the other side of the mountain is the newly opened Mountain Bike Park, touted as one of the best in the country. Also there are many tourist attractions located nearby including Elephant Rocks and Johnson Shut-ins State parks, Highest Point in Missouri at Taum Sauk Mountain and the crystal clear Black River. Call today to arrange a showing and see for yourself how special this property is.
3 Bedroom Home in Ironton - $479,900
